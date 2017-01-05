Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 10,174 Sha...

Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 10,174 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in Johnson Controls International PLC by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,676 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,174 shares during the period.

