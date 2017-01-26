Fashion Behind the Iron Curtain: A new book explores how...
A new book, Fashion Behind the Iron Curtain, released by Grada and Prague's Museum of Decorative Arts has taken on the task of mapping fashion in Czechoslovakia from 1948 - 1989, a period that followed the Second World War, the Nazi occupation of Bohemia and Moravia, a brief window of democracy and freedom and itself was marked by 40 years of totalitarian rule. Author and curator at UPM KonstantA na HlavA A kovA was instrumental in putting together the work; in an interview for Czech Radio she explained that one of the book's main goals was to show how the communist regime in Czechoslovakia after 1948 used fashion for its own ideological aims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Prague.
Add your comments below
Textiles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JCI to repay Michigan $3.75 million after faili... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|5
|Energy storage is growth opportunity for Johnso... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Solarman
|1
|UAW loses votes at JCI plants in Alabama, Missi... (Apr '08)
|Mar '15
|Heather
|33
|Scott Walker wants to end funding for renewable... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|Check1223
|6
|Jacqueline Strayer Made VP at Johnson Controls (Sep '08)
|Feb '15
|luckytoast
|8
|Union dues refunded to worker at Johnson Contro... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EvilDad
|1
|Lear Announces $325 Million Senior Notes Offering (Mar '14)
|Dec '14
|bob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Textiles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC