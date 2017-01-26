Fashion Behind the Iron Curtain: A ne...

Fashion Behind the Iron Curtain: A new book explores how...

Read more: Radio Prague

A new book, Fashion Behind the Iron Curtain, released by Grada and Prague's Museum of Decorative Arts has taken on the task of mapping fashion in Czechoslovakia from 1948 - 1989, a period that followed the Second World War, the Nazi occupation of Bohemia and Moravia, a brief window of democracy and freedom and itself was marked by 40 years of totalitarian rule. Author and curator at UPM KonstantA na HlavA A kovA was instrumental in putting together the work; in an interview for Czech Radio she explained that one of the book's main goals was to show how the communist regime in Czechoslovakia after 1948 used fashion for its own ideological aims.

