Elixir Strings Unveils Natural Feel Coated Electric Strings
OPTIWEB Coating is a new, innovative lightweight coating that sounds indistinguishable from uncoated strings*, but with the long lasting tone life of "Guitarists who choose uncoated strings for their natural feel and tone used to have to compromise on tone life," said Jason Zambotti, product specialist for W. L. Gore & Associates, parent company of Strings. "Now, with our latest advancement in electric string coating, you can have the best of both worlds - the performance of a natural string and the extended tone life of a coated one."
