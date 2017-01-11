'50s TV Show Had Villain Named Trump Who Promised to Save...
"At midnight tonight, without my help and knowledge, every one of you will be dead," the fictional conman Walter Trump says Nearly 60 years ago, an episode of a TV showed called "Trackdown" told the story of a conman named Trump who warns town people that the world will be destroyed and that only he can save them by building a wall. President-elect Donald Trump, it is not, but rather the purely fictional character, "Walter Trump."
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Textiles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JCI to repay Michigan $3.75 million after faili... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|5
|Energy storage is growth opportunity for Johnso... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Solarman
|1
|UAW loses votes at JCI plants in Alabama, Missi... (Apr '08)
|Mar '15
|Heather
|33
|Scott Walker wants to end funding for renewable... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|Check1223
|6
|Jacqueline Strayer Made VP at Johnson Controls (Sep '08)
|Feb '15
|luckytoast
|8
|Union dues refunded to worker at Johnson Contro... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EvilDad
|1
|Lear Announces $325 Million Senior Notes Offering (Mar '14)
|Dec '14
|bob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Textiles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC