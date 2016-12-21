W. L. Gore & Associates Receives Innovative Technology Designation...
W. L. Gore & Associates announced GORE A SYNECOR Biomaterial for hernia repair has received the Innovative Technology designation from Vizient, Inc., the largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company in the country. The designation was based on reviews of GORE SYNECOR Biomaterial by hospital experts who attended the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange in September 2016.
