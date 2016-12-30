Unifi Inc. (UFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to "Hold"
According to Zacks, "Unifi, Inc. is one of the world's largest producers of textured polyester and nylon, both natural and package dyed, covered elastomeric yarns and twisted yarns. They are engaged in the business of processing yarns by: texturizing of synthetic filament polyester and nylon fiber; and spinning of cotton and cotton blend fibers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Textiles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JCI to repay Michigan $3.75 million after faili... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|5
|Energy storage is growth opportunity for Johnso... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Solarman
|1
|UAW loses votes at JCI plants in Alabama, Missi... (Apr '08)
|Mar '15
|Heather
|33
|Scott Walker wants to end funding for renewable... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|Check1223
|6
|Jacqueline Strayer Made VP at Johnson Controls (Sep '08)
|Feb '15
|luckytoast
|8
|Union dues refunded to worker at Johnson Contro... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EvilDad
|1
|Lear Announces $325 Million Senior Notes Offering (Mar '14)
|Dec '14
|bob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Textiles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC