Unifi celebrates opening of bottle processing center

Sunday Dec 18

Unifi, Inc. recently celebrated the official opening of its REPREVE Bottle Processing Center on Sept. 7. The more than $28 million investment will help Unifi achieve its goal of vertical integration for its REPREVE recycled product line, adding flexibility, expanding production capabilities and supporting volume growth.

