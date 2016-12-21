Unifi celebrates opening of bottle processing center
Unifi, Inc. recently celebrated the official opening of its REPREVE Bottle Processing Center on Sept. 7. The more than $28 million investment will help Unifi achieve its goal of vertical integration for its REPREVE recycled product line, adding flexibility, expanding production capabilities and supporting volume growth.
