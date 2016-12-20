Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,017 Shares of Lear Corp.
Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Lear Corp. by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 59,441 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Textiles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JCI to repay Michigan $3.75 million after faili... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|5
|Energy storage is growth opportunity for Johnso... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Solarman
|1
|UAW loses votes at JCI plants in Alabama, Missi... (Apr '08)
|Mar '15
|Heather
|33
|Scott Walker wants to end funding for renewable... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|Check1223
|6
|Jacqueline Strayer Made VP at Johnson Controls (Sep '08)
|Feb '15
|luckytoast
|8
|Union dues refunded to worker at Johnson Contro... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EvilDad
|1
|Lear Announces $325 Million Senior Notes Offering (Mar '14)
|Dec '14
|bob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Textiles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC