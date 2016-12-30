Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises...
Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC by 21.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,307 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,711 shares during the period.
