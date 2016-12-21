Gore-Tex on the Science of Color Testing

On the Maryland side of the Maryland-Delaware line, within a relatively nondescript building, lies the technological inner-workings of W.L. Gore & Associates , makers of the Gore-Tex fabric, used in over 200 brands for its breathable waterproof properties. Inside this building sits the world's most sophisticated environmental chamber, able to mimic conditions from the suffocating heat of the harshest dessert to the bitterness of the highest mountain, a rain tower like no other and countless labs designed to ensure the guarantee of Gore-Tex as it adapts to fit coats, pants and even shoes for nearly every single major brand in the outdoor industry.

