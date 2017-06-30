Prison time for man who tried to have...

Prison time for man who tried to have sex with 11-year-old

A Colorado man has been sentenced to 54 to 60 months in prison in a case dating from 2012 in which he allegedly tried to get an 11-year-old Gillette girl to have sex with him. Melvin W. Lyon, 36, had pleaded guilty in District Court to solicitation of a minor to engage in illicit sexual relations.

