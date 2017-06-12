'World Not Ready' for Cyber-Attack That May Already Be in Our Systems - IDT Corp's CIO

Ransomware using cyberweapons stolen from the National Security Agency struck a New Jersey conglomerate April 29 - setting off alarms with its global chief information officer that future attacks loom and "the world isn't ready," The New York Times reported. Golan Ben-Oni of IDT Corp. was able to fend off the attack, which was similar to the devastating global strike by WannaCry that hit England, China, and elsewhere but went unreported in the media.

