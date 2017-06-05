Vodafone Just Took a Huge Step in the Fight Against 'Fakes News' and Hate Speech
Vodafone has set out new global rules to prevent its advertising from appearing alongside extremist content, as the U.K. prime minister takes aim at tech firms following Saturday evening's terrorist attack in London. Vodafone is one of the world's largest telecommunications companies and is among the first to publicly react with a change in policy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07)
|Jun 3
|John
|46
|10-4, Good Buddy: FCC Updates Part 95, CB Rules
|May 26
|whackerblaster
|1
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|May 20
|May-24th-weekend
|6
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|May 17
|Ma Bell
|10
|Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|2
|Nortel Canada Announces Effectiveness of Global...
|May 9
|Peter puck
|1
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May 8
|Dick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC