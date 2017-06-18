Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) Stake Raised by Airain ltd
Airain ltd raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group PLC by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,940 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after buying an additional 12,967 shares during the period.
