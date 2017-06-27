Vermont utility regulators give final nod to FairPoint deal
Customers of the telephone and broadband services provider FairPoint Communications in northern New England won't notice much difference after it merges with an Illinois-based telecommunications provider, officials with the company merging with FairPoint said. But Consolidated Communications will continue efforts begun by FairPoint to expand and improve broadband internet services to tens of thousands of customers across Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
