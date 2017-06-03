Vermont, FairPoint buyer reach agreement
The state of Vermont has reached an agreement with the company buying FairPoint Communications that moves the sale closer to being approved. The Vermont Department of Public Service says Consolidated Communications of Illinois has agreed to most of the state's requests, including reinvesting an average of 14 percent of its Vermont business in its statewide system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07)
|Sat
|John
|46
|10-4, Good Buddy: FCC Updates Part 95, CB Rules
|May 26
|whackerblaster
|1
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|May 20
|May-24th-weekend
|6
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|May 17
|Ma Bell
|10
|Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|2
|Nortel Canada Announces Effectiveness of Global...
|May 9
|Peter puck
|1
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May 8
|Dick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC