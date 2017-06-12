Verizon to incur $500 mln in pre-tax ...

Verizon to incur $500 mln in pre-tax costs from Yahoo deal

15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Verizon Communications Inc said on Thursday it expected to incur about $500 million in pre-tax expenses in the second quarter as a result of its $4.48 billion purchase of Yahoo Inc's core business. Verizon also said it expected to save over $1 billion in operating costs through 2020 as a result of the Yahoo deal, which closed on Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

