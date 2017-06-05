UPDATE 1-South Africa's Telkom profit jumps on growth in mobile, enterprise
Telkom SA, South Africa's biggest landline provider, reported a rise in full-year earnings and revenue on Monday, buoyed by a strong performance by its mobile business and its Business Connexion enterprise division. With the completion of a turnaround plan, which aimed to bring down costs, including job cuts, and better compete with wireless operators, the company's focus on growth under Chief Executive Sipho Maseko shows signs it is paying off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07)
|Jun 3
|John
|46
|10-4, Good Buddy: FCC Updates Part 95, CB Rules
|May 26
|whackerblaster
|1
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|May 20
|May-24th-weekend
|6
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|May 17
|Ma Bell
|10
|Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|2
|Nortel Canada Announces Effectiveness of Global...
|May 9
|Peter puck
|1
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May 8
|Dick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC