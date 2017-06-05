UPDATE 1-South Africa's Telkom profit jumps on growth in mobile, enterprise

Telkom SA, South Africa's biggest landline provider, reported a rise in full-year earnings and revenue on Monday, buoyed by a strong performance by its mobile business and its Business Connexion enterprise division. With the completion of a turnaround plan, which aimed to bring down costs, including job cuts, and better compete with wireless operators, the company's focus on growth under Chief Executive Sipho Maseko shows signs it is paying off.

