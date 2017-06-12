U.S. hedge fund makes bid for Canadian tech firm wanted by Chinese giant
A U.S. hedge fund has made an unsolicited bid for a Vancouver-based high-tech firm that recently won Ottawa's approval to be taken over by a Chinese communications giant. The federal opposition parties have challenged the Chinese takeover of Norsat International, which specializes in satellite communications for security and defence sectors, because the federal government did not conduct a full-scale national security review.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07)
|Jun 3
|John
|46
|10-4, Good Buddy: FCC Updates Part 95, CB Rules
|May 26
|whackerblaster
|1
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|May 20
|May-24th-weekend
|6
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|May 17
|Ma Bell
|10
|Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|2
|Nortel Canada Announces Effectiveness of Global...
|May '17
|Peter puck
|1
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May '17
|Dick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC