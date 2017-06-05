This is us: Earliest fossils of our species found in Morocco
The March 2, 2007 photo provided by the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology shows excavators working on the remaining deposits the Jebel Irhoud site in Morocc... Bill Cosby's chief accuser says she shot down the actor's casual advances twice before she found herself paralyzed and unable to fight him off the night she took pills that he said were herbal supplements. The oldest known fossils of our species have been unearthed in Morocco, extending the record back by about 100,000 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07)
|Jun 3
|John
|46
|10-4, Good Buddy: FCC Updates Part 95, CB Rules
|May 26
|whackerblaster
|1
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|May 20
|May-24th-weekend
|6
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|May 17
|Ma Bell
|10
|Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|2
|Nortel Canada Announces Effectiveness of Global...
|May 9
|Peter puck
|1
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May 8
|Dick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC