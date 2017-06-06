The New York Post: Pandora could receive $100 million Verizon...
Verizon is eyeing a possible $100 million investment in Pandora Media if the online music streamer fails to reach a deal this week for an outright sale to satellite radio giant SiriusXM, The Post has learned. board under one possible scenario, according to sources, with one insider noting that the radio giant could benefit greatly from Verizon-owned AOL's expertise in programmatic, or automated ad serving.
