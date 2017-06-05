Tata Communications and Alibaba Cloud Partner to Empower and Transform Global Businesses
We are confident that the partnership between Alibaba Cloud and Tata Communications will assist both of us to become true digital transformation partners for our customers. At Alibaba Cloud's Cloud Computing Conference in Shanghai, China, Tata Communications announced that it has partnered with Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, to enable customers from over 150 countries,including India,to connect to Alibaba Cloud's ExpressConnect via Tata Communications' IZOa Private Connect service.
