Sunrise Telecom Incorporated Announces Extension of Stockholder Rights Agreement
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.A Sunrise Telecom Incorporated announced that its Board of Directors has approved an amendment to the company's Restated Rights Agreement dated June 10, 2014 . The amendment extends the term of the Rights Agreement by three years.
