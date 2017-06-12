Sprint's Latest Promotion Appears to ...

Sprint's Latest Promotion Appears to Be a Desperate Attempt to Fight Off T-Mobile and Verizon

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

When talking about the ongoing price wars in the U.S. wireless market, reporters and analysts have often been quick to place Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc in the same basket. And at first glance, they do have much in common: They're both smaller than rivals Verizon Communications and AT&T Inc , with subscriber bases that skew more towards low-end users and a penchant for undercutting their bigger peers on price.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07) Jun 3 John 46
News 10-4, Good Buddy: FCC Updates Part 95, CB Rules May 26 whackerblaster 1
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) May 20 May-24th-weekend 6
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) May 17 Ma Bell 10
News Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 2
News Nortel Canada Announces Effectiveness of Global... May '17 Peter puck 1
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May '17 Dick 1
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,442 • Total comments across all topics: 281,771,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC