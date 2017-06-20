Spectrum's expansion too slow, NY says

Spectrum takes $13M hit for slow expansion in NY The state may require Charter Communications to put $12 million toward expanding it services across New York. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2tJQ4hf Since last year's acquisition of Time Warner Cable by Charter Communications, many customers are finding the cost for monthly service rising as Spectrum adjusts pricing, eliminating promotional deals for established customers The state Public Service Commission approved the $55 billion deal between Time Warner Cable and Charter Communications, but only if conditions are met.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.