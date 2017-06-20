Spectrum's expansion too slow, NY says
Spectrum takes $13M hit for slow expansion in NY The state may require Charter Communications to put $12 million toward expanding it services across New York. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2tJQ4hf Since last year's acquisition of Time Warner Cable by Charter Communications, many customers are finding the cost for monthly service rising as Spectrum adjusts pricing, eliminating promotional deals for established customers The state Public Service Commission approved the $55 billion deal between Time Warner Cable and Charter Communications, but only if conditions are met.
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07)
|Jun 3
|John
|46
|10-4, Good Buddy: FCC Updates Part 95, CB Rules
|May 26
|whackerblaster
|1
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|May '17
|May-24th-weekend
|6
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|May '17
|Ma Bell
|10
|Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over...
|May '17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|2
|Nortel Canada Announces Effectiveness of Global...
|May '17
|Peter puck
|1
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May '17
|Dick
|1
