Sky, Vodafone drop merger plan
Sky Network Television and Vodafone New Zealand have terminated their merger agreement which aimed to create the country's largest telecommunications and media group, and have withdrawn an appeal against the Commerce Commission's rejection of the plan. The pay-TV operator and telecommunications group announced the decision in a joint statement to the New Zealand stock exchange this morning, without detailing their reasons.
