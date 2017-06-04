Siemens AG (SIE) Receives Average Recommendation of a oeHolda from Brokerages

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendationsfor Siemens AG with our free daily email newsletter: Siemens AG has received an average rating of "Hold" from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.