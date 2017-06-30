Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.03 Million
Analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications Co will post $154.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications' earnings.
