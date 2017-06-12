Shaw to bolster Freedom Mobile with s...

Shaw to bolster Freedom Mobile with spectrum deal, sell ViaWest for $2.3 billion

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

Shaw Communications Inc. is moving to strengthen its Freedom Mobile wireless business through a deal with Quebecor that will be largely funded by selling its U.S.-based ViaWest unit for C$2.3 billion. The Calgary-based company says money from the ViaWest sale will help pay for C$430 million worth of spectrum licences in British Columbia, Alberta, and southern Ontario that it plans to buy from Quebecor - subject to federal approvals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07) Jun 3 John 46
News 10-4, Good Buddy: FCC Updates Part 95, CB Rules May 26 whackerblaster 1
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) May 20 May-24th-weekend 6
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) May 17 Ma Bell 10
News Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 2
News Nortel Canada Announces Effectiveness of Global... May '17 Peter puck 1
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May '17 Dick 1
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,401 • Total comments across all topics: 281,735,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC