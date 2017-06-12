Shaw to bolster Freedom Mobile with spectrum deal, sell ViaWest for $2.3 billion

Shaw Communications Inc. is moving to strengthen its Freedom Mobile wireless business through a deal with Quebecor that will be largely funded by selling its U.S.-based ViaWest unit for C$2.3 billion. The Calgary-based company says money from the ViaWest sale will help pay for C$430 million worth of spectrum licences in British Columbia, Alberta, and southern Ontario that it plans to buy from Quebecor - subject to federal approvals.

