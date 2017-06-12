Shaw Sells ViaWest Server Unit to Pea...

Shaw Sells ViaWest Server Unit to Peak 10 for $1.7 Billion

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The WHIR

Shaw Communications Inc. sold its ViaWest data service business to Peak 10 Holding Corp. for C$2.3 billion , three years after the Canadian telecommunications company bought it for C$1.3 billion. ViaWest and Peak 10 combined will be North America's largest privately held data center company, Shaw said in a statement on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The WHIR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07) Jun 3 John 46
News 10-4, Good Buddy: FCC Updates Part 95, CB Rules May 26 whackerblaster 1
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) May 20 May-24th-weekend 6
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) May 17 Ma Bell 10
News Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 2
News Nortel Canada Announces Effectiveness of Global... May '17 Peter puck 1
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May '17 Dick 1
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,622 • Total comments across all topics: 281,755,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC