Shaw sees BlueSky video rollout as growth engine for its fixed-line services

Shaw Communications says the rollout of a new generation of cable services has gotten off to a strong start, and helped the company to deliver its first growth in video subscribers in nearly seven years. The Calgary-based company - which lost significant video market share to Vancouver-based Telus in recent years - said one factor for the revival was the launch of its voice-powered BlueSky TV product across the entire Shaw cable network in April.

