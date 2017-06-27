Shaw sees BlueSky video rollout as gr...

Shaw sees BlueSky video rollout as growth engine for its fixed-line services

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Shaw Communications says the rollout of a new generation of cable services has gotten off to a strong start, and helped the company to deliver its first growth in video subscribers in nearly seven years. The Calgary-based company - which lost significant video market share to Vancouver-based Telus in recent years - said one factor for the revival was the launch of its voice-powered BlueSky TV product across the entire Shaw cable network in April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07) Jun 3 John 46
News 10-4, Good Buddy: FCC Updates Part 95, CB Rules May '17 whackerblaster 1
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) May '17 May-24th-weekend 6
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) May '17 Ma Bell 10
News Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over... May '17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 2
News Nortel Canada Announces Effectiveness of Global... May '17 Peter puck 1
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May '17 Dick 1
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,270 • Total comments across all topics: 282,101,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC