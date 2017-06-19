Select AllGOP and Dem AGs Band Together to Fight ISP False...

Select AllGOP and Dem AGs Band Togeth...

In February, New York State attorney general Eric Schneiderman filed a pugnacious lawsuit against Spectrum , which provides internet service to the majority of New Yorkers, alleging the company had defrauded customers through false advertising. The complaint, aided by a collection of internal emails and documents from Time Warner Cable, was a fascinating look at how the ISP aggressively sold high-speed broadband connections that Time Warner allegedly knew it was incapable of being unable to provide.

