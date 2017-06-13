Over one million new Mobile Internet users added per day
A Latest edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report foresees 2.6 billion new mobile broadband subscribers will be added through 2022 - averaging to more than one million each day A Dominant access technology will be LTE in 2018, making it the fastest-growing mobile technology in history Ericsson foresees continued rapid growth of mobile connectivity as global mobile data traffic increases to eight times its current level by 2022. For the next six years, nearly 2.6 billion new subscribers will be added to mobile broadband networks - enough to fill a European championship soccer stadium 20 times each day.
