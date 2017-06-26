NU-Telecom participates in roundtable discussion with FCC chairman
Telecom's President and CEO Bill Otis recently had the opportunity to visit with Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai and other rural broadband providers about how to reach more Minnesotans with high-speed Internet. Chairman Pai hosted a roundtable in Madelia, where the group discussed the challenges of expanding rural broadband.
