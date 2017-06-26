NU-Telecom participates in roundtable...

NU-Telecom participates in roundtable discussion with FCC chairman

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Journal

Telecom's President and CEO Bill Otis recently had the opportunity to visit with Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai and other rural broadband providers about how to reach more Minnesotans with high-speed Internet. Chairman Pai hosted a roundtable in Madelia, where the group discussed the challenges of expanding rural broadband.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07) Jun 3 John 46
News 10-4, Good Buddy: FCC Updates Part 95, CB Rules May 26 whackerblaster 1
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) May '17 May-24th-weekend 6
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) May '17 Ma Bell 10
News Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over... May '17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 2
News Nortel Canada Announces Effectiveness of Global... May '17 Peter puck 1
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May '17 Dick 1
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,036 • Total comments across all topics: 282,038,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC