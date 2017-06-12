Norsat International shareholders vot...

Norsat International shareholders vote to approve Hytera Communications deal

Norsat International Inc. says its securityholders have voted to approve a controversial takeover of the company by Chinese company Hytera Communications Co. Ltd. The Canadian satellite communications firm says its securityholders voted 72.53 per cent in favour of the offer of US$11.50 per share.

