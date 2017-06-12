Norsat International shareholders vote to approve Hytera Communications deal
Norsat International Inc. says its securityholders have voted to approve a controversial takeover of the company by Chinese company Hytera Communications Co. Ltd. The Canadian satellite communications firm says its securityholders voted 72.53 per cent in favour of the offer of US$11.50 per share.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07)
|Jun 3
|John
|46
|10-4, Good Buddy: FCC Updates Part 95, CB Rules
|May 26
|whackerblaster
|1
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|May '17
|May-24th-weekend
|6
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|May '17
|Ma Bell
|10
|Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over...
|May '17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|2
|Nortel Canada Announces Effectiveness of Global...
|May '17
|Peter puck
|1
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May '17
|Dick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC