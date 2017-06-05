Nokia's Open Innovation Challenge to leverage IoT technologies...
Challenge is open to innovators worldwide developing the technologies of tomorrow in the Internet of Things domains of smart cities, mobility, safety and security and connected industries Espoo, Finland - Nokia today launched its Open Innovation Challenge for the fifth year running, focusing now on the Internet of Things for smart cities, mobility, safety and security, and connected industries. The challenge is being organized in partnership with private venture firm Nokia Growth Partners.
