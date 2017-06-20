Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
Transaction date: 2017-06-16 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000681 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Executed under portfolio or asset management Aggregated transactions : Volume: 2665 Volume weighted average price: 5.74750 EUR About Nokia We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.
