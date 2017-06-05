NOKIA and Skyguide modernize the mission-critical network supporting...
Nokia and Skyguide today announced the first stage of a successful modernization of the mission-critical communications network that is at the heart of Switzerland's air traffic control system. The new network from Nokia, which will continue to be rolled out over the course of 2017, is enabling skyguide to enhance the management of both civil and military air traffic throughout the country, and is also supporting services such as its aeronautical information service which ensures the flow of information necessary for the safety and efficiency of international air travel.
