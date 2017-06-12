N.S. government sends teen suicide expert to Cape Breton to address deaths
The Nova Scotia government is sending an expert on youth mental health and suicide to Cape Breton in the wake of several teen suicides. It says Dr. Stan Kutcher will go there Monday to talk to "families, schools, and the community" about addressing mental health concerns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07)
|Jun 3
|John
|46
|10-4, Good Buddy: FCC Updates Part 95, CB Rules
|May 26
|whackerblaster
|1
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|May '17
|May-24th-weekend
|6
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|May '17
|Ma Bell
|10
|Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over...
|May '17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|2
|Nortel Canada Announces Effectiveness of Global...
|May '17
|Peter puck
|1
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May '17
|Dick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC