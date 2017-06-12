N.S. government sends teen suicide ex...

N.S. government sends teen suicide expert to Cape Breton to address deaths

8 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

The Nova Scotia government is sending an expert on youth mental health and suicide to Cape Breton in the wake of several teen suicides. It says Dr. Stan Kutcher will go there Monday to talk to "families, schools, and the community" about addressing mental health concerns.

Chicago, IL

