Mpeg la Introduces License for Evs
Designed to operate ubiquitously over packet-switched mobile and fixed-line communications networks, EVS represents a significant advance for voice and audio compression devices with compression, network capacity and other features that deliver vastly improved high definition quality for both music and voice services. EVS may be used in products such as mobile and landline phones, videoconferencing systems, desktop computers, tablets and connected home voice response systems.
