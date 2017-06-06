Momentum Telecom Adds Experienced Voice to Sales Team
Momentum Telecom , a premier provider of Business Voice , Broadband Management and Unified Communications solutions , has officially named Sean Cramer as the new Director of Channel Sales - West. In this role, Cramer will continue Momentum's goal to provide the industry's best customer experience, cultivate partner relationships and oversee a team of channel managers in the western United States to continue the acceleration of growth for the region.
