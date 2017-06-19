Market Close: NZ shares rise in light volume trade

New Zealand shares rose, led by Z Energy and Spark New Zealand in relatively light trading, while Sky Network Television fell after the pay-TV operator and Vodafone New Zealand terminated their merger agreement, although it did pare some of its losses over the session as more detail came to light. The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 42 points or 0.6 percent to 7,595.50.

