Man arrested on breaking and entering, assault charges

13 hrs ago

The Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office arrested a Fredericksburg man in Edinburg on Friday night after he allegedly attempted to break into a residence, injuring the homeowner in the process. Tony Duke Wilberg, 32, is accused of assaulting the resident with an unknown object two or three times during the incident, the criminal complaint states.

Chicago, IL

