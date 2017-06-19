Luxury homes: Former Sprint CEO buys $6.9M Scottsdale mansion
Elevators, guest casitas and home theaters are among the luxurious features in this week's priciest home sales in metro Phoenix. Luxury homes: Former Sprint CEO buys $6.9M Scottsdale mansion Elevators, guest casitas and home theaters are among the luxurious features in this week's priciest home sales in metro Phoenix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07)
|Jun 3
|John
|46
|10-4, Good Buddy: FCC Updates Part 95, CB Rules
|May 26
|whackerblaster
|1
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|May '17
|May-24th-weekend
|6
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|May '17
|Ma Bell
|10
|Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over...
|May '17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|2
|Nortel Canada Announces Effectiveness of Global...
|May '17
|Peter puck
|1
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May '17
|Dick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC