Lake Ontario flooding seeps into downtown Toronto condo buildings
Police tape cordons off a boardwalk between a condo building and Lake Ontario. Toronto Hydro says 10 condos and two houses have been affected by rising water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.
Comments
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07)
|Jun 3
|John
|46
|10-4, Good Buddy: FCC Updates Part 95, CB Rules
|May 26
|whackerblaster
|1
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|May 20
|May-24th-weekend
|6
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|May 17
|Ma Bell
|10
|Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|2
|Nortel Canada Announces Effectiveness of Global...
|May '17
|Peter puck
|1
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May '17
|Dick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC