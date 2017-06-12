Korean companies showcase infrastruct...

Korean companies showcase infrastructure...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

Korean construction and engineering companies showcased their past infrastructure works at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank's annual meeting of the governors Saturday. At a session titled "Presentation on Korea's Technology and Capacities in Infrastructure Development," companies presented their past work in developing infrastructure in Asia and spoke about the future to come.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07) Jun 3 John 46
News 10-4, Good Buddy: FCC Updates Part 95, CB Rules May 26 whackerblaster 1
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) May 20 May-24th-weekend 6
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) May '17 Ma Bell 10
News Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over... May '17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 2
News Nortel Canada Announces Effectiveness of Global... May '17 Peter puck 1
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May '17 Dick 1
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,178 • Total comments across all topics: 281,853,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC