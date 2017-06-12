Jobs fair aims to help former workers...

Jobs fair aims to help former workers at closed Colorado Springs Denny's restaurants

A handwritten sign warns customers of the restauranta s closure Tuesday, June 6, 2017, outside the Denny's on Bijou Street and Interstate 25. A mini jobs fair Friday aims to help dozens of out-of-work former Denny's workers find new employment. The fair from 1 - 3:30 p.m. at 1675 Garden of the Gods Road is being hosted by the Pikes Peak Workforce Center.

