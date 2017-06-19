Ixia on Preventing Industrial Control System Attacks
Ixia, a leading provider of network testing, visibility and security solutions, offers organizations advice on preventing Industrial Control Systems attacks in light of the recent report from Dragos on the CrashOverride malware. This malware took down 30 substations in the Ukraine's power grid late last year, and left 230,000 residents in the Ukraine without power.1 The report from Dragos on CrashOverride was detailed and specific.
