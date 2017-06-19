Ixia on Preventing Industrial Control...

Ixia on Preventing Industrial Control System Attacks

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Cellular News

Ixia, a leading provider of network testing, visibility and security solutions, offers organizations advice on preventing Industrial Control Systems attacks in light of the recent report from Dragos on the CrashOverride malware. This malware took down 30 substations in the Ukraine's power grid late last year, and left 230,000 residents in the Ukraine without power.1 The report from Dragos on CrashOverride was detailed and specific.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cellular News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07) Jun 3 John 46
News 10-4, Good Buddy: FCC Updates Part 95, CB Rules May 26 whackerblaster 1
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) May 20 May-24th-weekend 6
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) May '17 Ma Bell 10
News Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over... May '17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 2
News Nortel Canada Announces Effectiveness of Global... May '17 Peter puck 1
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May '17 Dick 1
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,244 • Total comments across all topics: 281,877,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC