Ixia Garners Multiple Best of Show Aw...

Ixia Garners Multiple Best of Show Awards at Interop Tokyo

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Information Technology

Ixia , a leading provider of network testing, visibility, and security solutions, today announced that the company's products and technology, which are available for viewing at the company's Booth Number 4Y17 , have been recognized with three best of show awards at Approximately 500 companies and organizations exhibit at Interop Tokyo each year, and introduce products, solutions, and services. From those products, solutions, and services, IT experts select the winners for the Grand Prix and special category awards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07) Jun 3 John 46
News 10-4, Good Buddy: FCC Updates Part 95, CB Rules May 26 whackerblaster 1
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) May 20 May-24th-weekend 6
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) May 17 Ma Bell 10
News Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 2
News Nortel Canada Announces Effectiveness of Global... May 9 Peter puck 1
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May 8 Dick 1
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,484 • Total comments across all topics: 281,604,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC