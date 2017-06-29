'It makes little sense': view from frontline of Italy's broadband war

PERUGIA, Italy, June 28 In Perugia, crews from Telecom Italia and Enel's rival broadband divisions have been working side by side, digging cable trenches along the same roads, sometimes inches apart. At times, hundreds of workers vied for space across the medieval Umbrian city, the first battleground between the corporate heavyweights as they race to roll out superfast broadband networks across Italy.

